10 thousand Bahraini dinars to Fijian dollars

Convert BHD to FJD at the real exchange rate

10,000 bhd
59,580.40 fjd

.د.ب1.000 BHD = FJ$5.958 FJD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BHD to FJD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BHD to FJDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High6.06296.0629
Low5.93875.9387
Average6.00295.9905
Change-0.18%-1.05%
View full history

1 BHD to FJD stats

The performance of BHD to FJD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 6.0629 and a 30 day low of 5.9387. This means the 30 day average was 6.0029. The change for BHD to FJD was -0.18.

The performance of BHD to FJD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 6.0629 and a 90 day low of 5.9387. This means the 90 day average was 5.9905. The change for BHD to FJD was -1.05.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDINREURNZDZARNGNCADSGD
1 USD183.9480.9161.66718.3241,592.761.3731.324
1 INR0.01210.0110.020.21818.9730.0160.016
1 EUR1.09291.64211.8220.0041,738.741.4991.445
1 NZD0.650.3560.549110.992955.4170.8240.794

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bahraini dinars to Fijian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BHD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and FJD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BHD to FJD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bahraini dinars

BHD to USD

BHD to INR

BHD to EUR

BHD to NZD

BHD to ZAR

BHD to NGN

BHD to CAD

BHD to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Fijian Dollar
1 BHD5.95804 FJD
5 BHD29.79020 FJD
10 BHD59.58040 FJD
20 BHD119.16080 FJD
50 BHD297.90200 FJD
100 BHD595.80400 FJD
250 BHD1,489.51000 FJD
500 BHD2,979.02000 FJD
1000 BHD5,958.04000 FJD
2000 BHD11,916.08000 FJD
5000 BHD29,790.20000 FJD
10000 BHD59,580.40000 FJD
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Bahraini Dinar
1 FJD0.16784 BHD
5 FJD0.83920 BHD
10 FJD1.67840 BHD
20 FJD3.35680 BHD
50 FJD8.39200 BHD
100 FJD16.78400 BHD
250 FJD41.96000 BHD
500 FJD83.92000 BHD
1000 FJD167.84000 BHD
2000 FJD335.68000 BHD
5000 FJD839.20000 BHD
10000 FJD1,678.40000 BHD