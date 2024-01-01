5 Bahraini dinars to Netherlands Antillean guilders

Convert BHD to ANG at the real exchange rate

5 bhd
23.74 ang

.د.ب1.000 BHD = ƒ4.748 ANG

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BHD to ANG conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BHD to ANGLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.74864.7491
Low4.74804.7468
Average4.74804.7481
Change0.00%0.03%
View full history

1 BHD to ANG stats

The performance of BHD to ANG in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.7486 and a 30 day low of 4.7480. This means the 30 day average was 4.7480. The change for BHD to ANG was 0.00.

The performance of BHD to ANG in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.7491 and a 90 day low of 4.7468. This means the 90 day average was 4.7481. The change for BHD to ANG was 0.03.

Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Netherlands Antillean Guilder
1 BHD4.74801 ANG
5 BHD23.74005 ANG
10 BHD47.48010 ANG
20 BHD94.96020 ANG
50 BHD237.40050 ANG
100 BHD474.80100 ANG
250 BHD1,187.00250 ANG
500 BHD2,374.00500 ANG
1000 BHD4,748.01000 ANG
2000 BHD9,496.02000 ANG
5000 BHD23,740.05000 ANG
10000 BHD47,480.10000 ANG
Conversion rates Netherlands Antillean Guilder / Bahraini Dinar
1 ANG0.21062 BHD
5 ANG1.05308 BHD
10 ANG2.10615 BHD
20 ANG4.21230 BHD
50 ANG10.53075 BHD
100 ANG21.06150 BHD
250 ANG52.65375 BHD
500 ANG105.30750 BHD
1000 ANG210.61500 BHD
2000 ANG421.23000 BHD
5000 ANG1,053.07500 BHD
10000 ANG2,106.15000 BHD