1 thousand Bulgarian levs to Uzbekistan soms

Convert BGN to UZS at the real exchange rate

1,000 bgn
7,053,500 uzs

лв1.000 BGN = so'm7,054 UZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BGN to UZS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BGN to UZSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High7,053.70007,078.9500
Low6,929.63006,877.6700
Average7,011.08576,988.6654
Change1.02%0.80%
View full history

1 BGN to UZS stats

The performance of BGN to UZS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 7,053.7000 and a 30 day low of 6,929.6300. This means the 30 day average was 7,011.0857. The change for BGN to UZS was 1.02.

The performance of BGN to UZS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 7,078.9500 and a 90 day low of 6,877.6700. This means the 90 day average was 6,988.6654. The change for BGN to UZS was 0.80.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURNZDCADAUDSGDGBPZAR
1 USD10.9161.6671.3731.5221.3240.78418.324
1 EUR1.09211.821.4991.6611.4450.85620.004
1 NZD0.60.54910.8240.9130.7940.4710.992
1 CAD0.7280.6671.21411.1080.9640.57113.347

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Uzbekistan soms

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to UZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bulgarian levs

BGN to USD

BGN to EUR

BGN to NZD

BGN to CAD

BGN to AUD

BGN to SGD

BGN to GBP

BGN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Uzbekistan Som
1 BGN7,053.50000 UZS
5 BGN35,267.50000 UZS
10 BGN70,535.00000 UZS
20 BGN141,070.00000 UZS
50 BGN352,675.00000 UZS
100 BGN705,350.00000 UZS
250 BGN1,763,375.00000 UZS
500 BGN3,526,750.00000 UZS
1000 BGN7,053,500.00000 UZS
2000 BGN14,107,000.00000 UZS
5000 BGN35,267,500.00000 UZS
10000 BGN70,535,000.00000 UZS
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Bulgarian Lev
1 UZS0.00014 BGN
5 UZS0.00071 BGN
10 UZS0.00142 BGN
20 UZS0.00284 BGN
50 UZS0.00709 BGN
100 UZS0.01418 BGN
250 UZS0.03544 BGN
500 UZS0.07089 BGN
1000 UZS0.14177 BGN
2000 UZS0.28355 BGN
5000 UZS0.70887 BGN
10000 UZS1.41774 BGN