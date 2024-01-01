2,000 Bulgarian levs to Paraguayan guaranis

Convert BGN to PYG at the real exchange rate

2,000 bgn
8,448,120 pyg

лв1.000 BGN = ₲4,224 PYG

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BGN to PYG conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BGN to PYGLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4,240.55004,240.5500
Low4,173.65004,115.5500
Average4,207.52134,171.1866
Change1.21%2.20%
View full history

1 BGN to PYG stats

The performance of BGN to PYG in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4,240.5500 and a 30 day low of 4,173.6500. This means the 30 day average was 4,207.5213. The change for BGN to PYG was 1.21.

The performance of BGN to PYG in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4,240.5500 and a 90 day low of 4,115.5500. This means the 90 day average was 4,171.1866. The change for BGN to PYG was 2.20.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURNZDCADAUDSGDGBPZAR
1 USD10.9161.6671.3731.5221.3240.78418.324
1 EUR1.09211.821.4991.6611.4450.85620.004
1 NZD0.60.54910.8240.9130.7940.4710.992
1 CAD0.7280.6671.21411.1080.9640.57113.347

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Paraguayan guaranis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PYG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to PYG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bulgarian levs

BGN to USD

BGN to EUR

BGN to NZD

BGN to CAD

BGN to AUD

BGN to SGD

BGN to GBP

BGN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Paraguayan Guarani
1 BGN4,224.06000 PYG
5 BGN21,120.30000 PYG
10 BGN42,240.60000 PYG
20 BGN84,481.20000 PYG
50 BGN211,203.00000 PYG
100 BGN422,406.00000 PYG
250 BGN1,056,015.00000 PYG
500 BGN2,112,030.00000 PYG
1000 BGN4,224,060.00000 PYG
2000 BGN8,448,120.00000 PYG
5000 BGN21,120,300.00000 PYG
10000 BGN42,240,600.00000 PYG
Conversion rates Paraguayan Guarani / Bulgarian Lev
1 PYG0.00024 BGN
5 PYG0.00118 BGN
10 PYG0.00237 BGN
20 PYG0.00473 BGN
50 PYG0.01184 BGN
100 PYG0.02367 BGN
250 PYG0.05918 BGN
500 PYG0.11837 BGN
1000 PYG0.23674 BGN
2000 PYG0.47348 BGN
5000 PYG1.18370 BGN
10000 PYG2.36739 BGN