250 Bulgarian levs to Panamanian balboas

Convert BGN to PAB at the real exchange rate

250 bgn
139.55 pab

лв1.000 BGN = B/.0.5582 PAB

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BGN to PAB conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BGN to PABLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.56000.5600
Low0.55150.5461
Average0.55630.5534
Change0.81%1.36%
1 BGN to PAB stats

The performance of BGN to PAB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.5600 and a 30 day low of 0.5515. This means the 30 day average was 0.5563. The change for BGN to PAB was 0.81.

The performance of BGN to PAB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.5600 and a 90 day low of 0.5461. This means the 90 day average was 0.5534. The change for BGN to PAB was 1.36.

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Panamanian balboas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PAB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to PAB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Panamanian Balboa
1 BGN0.55821 PAB
5 BGN2.79104 PAB
10 BGN5.58207 PAB
20 BGN11.16414 PAB
50 BGN27.91035 PAB
100 BGN55.82070 PAB
250 BGN139.55175 PAB
500 BGN279.10350 PAB
1000 BGN558.20700 PAB
2000 BGN1,116.41400 PAB
5000 BGN2,791.03500 PAB
10000 BGN5,582.07000 PAB
Conversion rates Panamanian Balboa / Bulgarian Lev
1 PAB1.79145 BGN
5 PAB8.95725 BGN
10 PAB17.91450 BGN
20 PAB35.82900 BGN
50 PAB89.57250 BGN
100 PAB179.14500 BGN
250 PAB447.86250 BGN
500 PAB895.72500 BGN
1000 PAB1,791.45000 BGN
2000 PAB3,582.90000 BGN
5000 PAB8,957.25000 BGN
10000 PAB17,914.50000 BGN