20 Bulgarian levs to Nigerian nairas
Convert BGN to NGN at the real exchange rate
|1 BGN to NGN
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|919.1610
|919.1610
|Low
|870.5260
|739.2540
|Average
|892.7912
|846.0104
|Change
|1.50%
|13.32%
|View full history
1 BGN to NGN stats
The performance of BGN to NGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 919.1610 and a 30 day low of 870.5260. This means the 30 day average was 892.7912. The change for BGN to NGN was 1.50.
The performance of BGN to NGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 919.1610 and a 90 day low of 739.2540. This means the 90 day average was 846.0104. The change for BGN to NGN was 13.32.
|Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Nigerian Naira
|1 BGN
|889.09000 NGN
|5 BGN
|4,445.45000 NGN
|10 BGN
|8,890.90000 NGN
|20 BGN
|17,781.80000 NGN
|50 BGN
|44,454.50000 NGN
|100 BGN
|88,909.00000 NGN
|250 BGN
|222,272.50000 NGN
|500 BGN
|444,545.00000 NGN
|1000 BGN
|889,090.00000 NGN
|2000 BGN
|1,778,180.00000 NGN
|5000 BGN
|4,445,450.00000 NGN
|10000 BGN
|8,890,900.00000 NGN