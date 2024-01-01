5 Bulgarian levs to Malawian kwachas

Convert BGN to MWK

5 bgn
4,839.69 mwk

лв1.000 BGN = MK967.9 MWK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BGN to MWK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BGN to MWKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High970.7730970.7730
Low955.7160942.6850
Average963.3002957.5121
Change1.04%1.58%
1 BGN to MWK stats

The performance of BGN to MWK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 970.7730 and a 30 day low of 955.7160. This means the 30 day average was 963.3002. The change for BGN to MWK was 1.04.

The performance of BGN to MWK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 970.7730 and a 90 day low of 942.6850. This means the 90 day average was 957.5121. The change for BGN to MWK was 1.58.

Top currencies

 USDEURNZDCADAUDSGDGBPZAR
1 USD10.9161.6671.3731.5221.3240.78418.324
1 EUR1.09211.821.4991.6611.4450.85620.004
1 NZD0.60.54910.8240.9130.7940.4710.992
1 CAD0.7280.6671.21411.1080.9640.57113.347

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Malawian Kwacha
1 BGN967.93700 MWK
5 BGN4,839.68500 MWK
10 BGN9,679.37000 MWK
20 BGN19,358.74000 MWK
50 BGN48,396.85000 MWK
100 BGN96,793.70000 MWK
250 BGN241,984.25000 MWK
500 BGN483,968.50000 MWK
1000 BGN967,937.00000 MWK
2000 BGN1,935,874.00000 MWK
5000 BGN4,839,685.00000 MWK
10000 BGN9,679,370.00000 MWK
Conversion rates Malawian Kwacha / Bulgarian Lev
1 MWK0.00103 BGN
5 MWK0.00517 BGN
10 MWK0.01033 BGN
20 MWK0.02066 BGN
50 MWK0.05166 BGN
100 MWK0.10331 BGN
250 MWK0.25828 BGN
500 MWK0.51656 BGN
1000 MWK1.03313 BGN
2000 MWK2.06626 BGN
5000 MWK5.16565 BGN
10000 MWK10.33130 BGN