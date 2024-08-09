20 Bulgarian levs to South Korean wons
Convert BGN to KRW at the real exchange rate
|1 BGN to KRW
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|773.5160
|773.5160
|Low
|755.7550
|748.7080
|Average
|766.5389
|761.5646
|Change
|-0.54%
|0.91%
1 BGN to KRW stats
The performance of BGN to KRW in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 773.5160 and a 30 day low of 755.7550. This means the 30 day average was 766.5389. The change for BGN to KRW was -0.54.
The performance of BGN to KRW in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 773.5160 and a 90 day low of 748.7080. This means the 90 day average was 761.5646. The change for BGN to KRW was 0.91.
|Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / South Korean Won
|1 BGN
|761.98100 KRW
|5 BGN
|3,809.90500 KRW
|10 BGN
|7,619.81000 KRW
|20 BGN
|15,239.62000 KRW
|50 BGN
|38,099.05000 KRW
|100 BGN
|76,198.10000 KRW
|250 BGN
|190,495.25000 KRW
|500 BGN
|380,990.50000 KRW
|1000 BGN
|761,981.00000 KRW
|2000 BGN
|1,523,962.00000 KRW
|5000 BGN
|3,809,905.00000 KRW
|10000 BGN
|7,619,810.00000 KRW
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / Bulgarian Lev
|1 KRW
|0.00131 BGN
|5 KRW
|0.00656 BGN
|10 KRW
|0.01312 BGN
|20 KRW
|0.02625 BGN
|50 KRW
|0.06562 BGN
|100 KRW
|0.13124 BGN
|250 KRW
|0.32809 BGN
|500 KRW
|0.65619 BGN
|1000 KRW
|1.31237 BGN
|2000 KRW
|2.62474 BGN
|5000 KRW
|6.56185 BGN
|10000 KRW
|13.12370 BGN
|20000 KRW
|26.24740 BGN
|30000 KRW
|39.37110 BGN
|40000 KRW
|52.49480 BGN
|50000 KRW
|65.61850 BGN