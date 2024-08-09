1 thousand Bulgarian levs to Chinese yuan rmb

Convert BGN to CNY at the real exchange rate

1,000 bgn
4,001.73 cny

лв1.000 BGN = ¥4.002 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:26
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

BGN to CNY conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BGN to CNYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.06104.0610
Low3.99553.9685
Average4.02524.0092
Change-0.68%0.55%
View full history

1 BGN to CNY stats

The performance of BGN to CNY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.0610 and a 30 day low of 3.9955. This means the 30 day average was 4.0252. The change for BGN to CNY was -0.68.

The performance of BGN to CNY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.0610 and a 90 day low of 3.9685. This means the 90 day average was 4.0092. The change for BGN to CNY was 0.55.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURNZDCADAUDSGDGBPZAR
1 USD10.9161.6671.3731.5211.3230.78418.32
1 EUR1.09211.821.4991.6611.4450.85620
1 NZD0.60.5510.8240.9130.7940.4710.992
1 CAD0.7280.6671.21411.1080.9640.57113.34

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Chinese yuan rmb

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bulgarian levs

BGN to USD

BGN to EUR

BGN to NZD

BGN to CAD

BGN to AUD

BGN to SGD

BGN to GBP

BGN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 BGN4.00173 CNY
5 BGN20.00865 CNY
10 BGN40.01730 CNY
20 BGN80.03460 CNY
50 BGN200.08650 CNY
100 BGN400.17300 CNY
250 BGN1,000.43250 CNY
500 BGN2,000.86500 CNY
1000 BGN4,001.73000 CNY
2000 BGN8,003.46000 CNY
5000 BGN20,008.65000 CNY
10000 BGN40,017.30000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Bulgarian Lev
1 CNY0.24989 BGN
5 CNY1.24946 BGN
10 CNY2.49892 BGN
20 CNY4.99784 BGN
50 CNY12.49460 BGN
100 CNY24.98920 BGN
250 CNY62.47300 BGN
500 CNY124.94600 BGN
1000 CNY249.89200 BGN
2000 CNY499.78400 BGN
5000 CNY1,249.46000 BGN
10000 CNY2,498.92000 BGN