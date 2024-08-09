Bulgarian lev to Angolan kwanzas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bulgarian lev to Angolan kwanzas is currently 499.992 today, reflecting a 1.065% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bulgarian lev has remained relatively stable, with a 0.775% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bulgarian lev to Angolan kwanzas has fluctuated between a high of 502.669 on 06-08-2024 and a low of 494.043 on 08-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 09-08-2024, with a 1.427% increase in value.