1 Bangladeshi taka to Nicaraguan córdobas

Convert BDT to NIO at the real exchange rate

1 bdt
0.31 nio

Tk1.000 BDT = C$0.3136 NIO

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:35
BDT to NIO conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BDT to NIOLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.31410.3157
Low0.31280.3128
Average0.31370.3139
Change0.06%-0.62%
1 BDT to NIO stats

The performance of BDT to NIO in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3141 and a 30 day low of 0.3128. This means the 30 day average was 0.3137. The change for BDT to NIO was 0.06.

The performance of BDT to NIO in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3157 and a 90 day low of 0.3128. This means the 90 day average was 0.3139. The change for BDT to NIO was -0.62.

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Nicaraguan córdobas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NIO in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to NIO rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Nicaraguan Córdoba
1 BDT0.31362 NIO
5 BDT1.56807 NIO
10 BDT3.13615 NIO
20 BDT6.27230 NIO
50 BDT15.68075 NIO
100 BDT31.36150 NIO
250 BDT78.40375 NIO
500 BDT156.80750 NIO
1000 BDT313.61500 NIO
2000 BDT627.23000 NIO
5000 BDT1,568.07500 NIO
10000 BDT3,136.15000 NIO
Conversion rates Nicaraguan Córdoba / Bangladeshi Taka
1 NIO3.18862 BDT
5 NIO15.94310 BDT
10 NIO31.88620 BDT
20 NIO63.77240 BDT
50 NIO159.43100 BDT
100 NIO318.86200 BDT
250 NIO797.15500 BDT
500 NIO1,594.31000 BDT
1000 NIO3,188.62000 BDT
2000 NIO6,377.24000 BDT
5000 NIO15,943.10000 BDT
10000 NIO31,886.20000 BDT