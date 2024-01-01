2,000 Bangladeshi takas to Jamaican dollars

Convert BDT to JMD at the real exchange rate

2,000 bdt
2,659.36 jmd

Tk1.000 BDT = J$1.330 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:52
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BDT to JMD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BDT to JMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.33311.3373
Low1.32771.3231
Average1.33061.3291
Change-0.10%-0.57%
View full history

1 BDT to JMD stats

The performance of BDT to JMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.3331 and a 30 day low of 1.3277. This means the 30 day average was 1.3306. The change for BDT to JMD was -0.10.

The performance of BDT to JMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.3373 and a 90 day low of 1.3231. This means the 90 day average was 1.3291. The change for BDT to JMD was -0.57.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDPHPGBPINRCADCNY
1 USD10.9161.52157.2640.78483.9481.3737.168
1 EUR1.09211.66162.5410.85691.6841.4997.829
1 AUD0.6580.602137.6540.51555.20.9034.713
1 PHP0.0170.0160.02710.0141.4660.0240.125

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Jamaican dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to JMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bangladeshi takas

BDT to USD

BDT to EUR

BDT to AUD

BDT to PHP

BDT to GBP

BDT to INR

BDT to CAD

BDT to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Jamaican Dollar
1 BDT1.32968 JMD
5 BDT6.64840 JMD
10 BDT13.29680 JMD
20 BDT26.59360 JMD
50 BDT66.48400 JMD
100 BDT132.96800 JMD
250 BDT332.42000 JMD
500 BDT664.84000 JMD
1000 BDT1,329.68000 JMD
2000 BDT2,659.36000 JMD
5000 BDT6,648.40000 JMD
10000 BDT13,296.80000 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Bangladeshi Taka
1 JMD0.75206 BDT
5 JMD3.76031 BDT
10 JMD7.52062 BDT
20 JMD15.04124 BDT
50 JMD37.60310 BDT
100 JMD75.20620 BDT
250 JMD188.01550 BDT
500 JMD376.03100 BDT
1000 JMD752.06200 BDT
2000 JMD1,504.12400 BDT
5000 JMD3,760.31000 BDT
10000 JMD7,520.62000 BDT