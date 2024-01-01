1 Bangladeshi taka to Guernsey pounds

Convert BDT to GGP at the real exchange rate

1 bdt
0.01 ggp

Tk1.000 BDT = £0.006674 GGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:27
BDT to GGP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BDT to GGPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00670.0068
Low0.00650.0065
Average0.00660.0067
Change0.77%-2.45%
1 BDT to GGP stats

The performance of BDT to GGP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0067 and a 30 day low of 0.0065. This means the 30 day average was 0.0066. The change for BDT to GGP was 0.77.

The performance of BDT to GGP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0068 and a 90 day low of 0.0065. This means the 90 day average was 0.0067. The change for BDT to GGP was -2.45.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Guernsey pound
1 BDT0.00667 GGP
5 BDT0.03337 GGP
10 BDT0.06674 GGP
20 BDT0.13348 GGP
50 BDT0.33369 GGP
100 BDT0.66738 GGP
250 BDT1.66845 GGP
500 BDT3.33691 GGP
1000 BDT6.67382 GGP
2000 BDT13.34764 GGP
5000 BDT33.36910 GGP
10000 BDT66.73820 GGP
Conversion rates Guernsey pound / Bangladeshi Taka
1 GGP149.83900 BDT
5 GGP749.19500 BDT
10 GGP1,498.39000 BDT
20 GGP2,996.78000 BDT
50 GGP7,491.95000 BDT
100 GGP14,983.90000 BDT
250 GGP37,459.75000 BDT
500 GGP74,919.50000 BDT
1000 GGP149,839.00000 BDT
2000 GGP299,678.00000 BDT
5000 GGP749,195.00000 BDT
10000 GGP1,498,390.00000 BDT