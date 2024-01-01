500 Bangladeshi takas to Dominican pesos

Convert BDT to DOP at the real exchange rate

500 bdt
254.42 dop

Tk1.000 BDT = $0.5088 DOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:19
BDT to DOP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BDT to DOPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.50880.5088
Low0.50240.4978
Average0.50470.5038
Change1.27%1.68%
1 BDT to DOP stats

The performance of BDT to DOP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.5088 and a 30 day low of 0.5024. This means the 30 day average was 0.5047. The change for BDT to DOP was 1.27.

The performance of BDT to DOP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.5088 and a 90 day low of 0.4978. This means the 90 day average was 0.5038. The change for BDT to DOP was 1.68.

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDPHPGBPINRCADCNY
1 USD10.9161.52157.2730.78483.9481.3737.168
1 EUR1.09211.6662.5340.85691.6581.4997.826
1 AUD0.6580.602137.660.51555.20.9034.713
1 PHP0.0170.0160.02710.0141.4660.0240.125

1 BDT0.50883 DOP
5 BDT2.54416 DOP
10 BDT5.08832 DOP
20 BDT10.17664 DOP
50 BDT25.44160 DOP
100 BDT50.88320 DOP
250 BDT127.20800 DOP
500 BDT254.41600 DOP
1000 BDT508.83200 DOP
2000 BDT1,017.66400 DOP
5000 BDT2,544.16000 DOP
10000 BDT5,088.32000 DOP
Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Bangladeshi Taka
1 DOP1.96529 BDT
5 DOP9.82645 BDT
10 DOP19.65290 BDT
20 DOP39.30580 BDT
50 DOP98.26450 BDT
100 DOP196.52900 BDT
250 DOP491.32250 BDT
500 DOP982.64500 BDT
1000 DOP1,965.29000 BDT
2000 DOP3,930.58000 BDT
5000 DOP9,826.45000 BDT
10000 DOP19,652.90000 BDT