10 Bangladeshi takas to Albanian leks

Convert BDT to ALL at the real exchange rate

10 bdt
7.81 all

Tk1.000 BDT = Lek0.7810 ALL

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:27
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BDT to ALL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BDT to ALLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.79010.8011
Low0.77940.7794
Average0.78470.7905
Change-0.91%-2.25%
View full history

1 BDT to ALL stats

The performance of BDT to ALL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.7901 and a 30 day low of 0.7794. This means the 30 day average was 0.7847. The change for BDT to ALL was -0.91.

The performance of BDT to ALL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.8011 and a 90 day low of 0.7794. This means the 90 day average was 0.7905. The change for BDT to ALL was -2.25.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDPHPGBPINRCADCNY
1 USD10.9161.52257.2760.78483.951.3737.167
1 EUR1.09211.66262.5370.85691.6611.4997.826
1 AUD0.6570.602137.6310.51555.1550.9024.709
1 PHP0.0170.0160.02710.0141.4660.0240.125

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Albanian leks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ALL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to ALL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bangladeshi takas

BDT to USD

BDT to EUR

BDT to AUD

BDT to PHP

BDT to GBP

BDT to INR

BDT to CAD

BDT to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Albanian Lek
1 BDT0.78103 ALL
5 BDT3.90513 ALL
10 BDT7.81025 ALL
20 BDT15.62050 ALL
50 BDT39.05125 ALL
100 BDT78.10250 ALL
250 BDT195.25625 ALL
500 BDT390.51250 ALL
1000 BDT781.02500 ALL
2000 BDT1,562.05000 ALL
5000 BDT3,905.12500 ALL
10000 BDT7,810.25000 ALL
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Bangladeshi Taka
1 ALL1.28037 BDT
5 ALL6.40185 BDT
10 ALL12.80370 BDT
20 ALL25.60740 BDT
50 ALL64.01850 BDT
100 ALL128.03700 BDT
250 ALL320.09250 BDT
500 ALL640.18500 BDT
1000 ALL1,280.37000 BDT
2000 ALL2,560.74000 BDT
5000 ALL6,401.85000 BDT
10000 ALL12,803.70000 BDT