1 thousand Barbadian dollars to Saint Helena pounds

Convert BBD to SHP at the real exchange rate

1,000 bbd
391.74 shp

Bds$1.000 BBD = £0.3917 SHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:06
BBD to SHP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BBD to SHPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.39420.3993
Low0.38430.3843
Average0.38850.3918
Change0.71%-1.87%
1 BBD to SHP stats

The performance of BBD to SHP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3942 and a 30 day low of 0.3843. This means the 30 day average was 0.3885. The change for BBD to SHP was 0.71.

The performance of BBD to SHP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3993 and a 90 day low of 0.3843. This means the 90 day average was 0.3918. The change for BBD to SHP was -1.87.

How to convert Barbadian dollars to Saint Helena pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BBD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BBD to SHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Barbadian Dollar / Saint Helena Pound
1 BBD0.39174 SHP
5 BBD1.95871 SHP
10 BBD3.91742 SHP
20 BBD7.83484 SHP
50 BBD19.58710 SHP
100 BBD39.17420 SHP
250 BBD97.93550 SHP
500 BBD195.87100 SHP
1000 BBD391.74200 SHP
2000 BBD783.48400 SHP
5000 BBD1,958.71000 SHP
10000 BBD3,917.42000 SHP
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Barbadian Dollar
1 SHP2.55270 BBD
5 SHP12.76350 BBD
10 SHP25.52700 BBD
20 SHP51.05400 BBD
50 SHP127.63500 BBD
100 SHP255.27000 BBD
250 SHP638.17500 BBD
500 SHP1,276.35000 BBD
1000 SHP2,552.70000 BBD
2000 SHP5,105.40000 BBD
5000 SHP12,763.50000 BBD
10000 SHP25,527.00000 BBD