1 Barbadian dollar to Saudi riyals

Convert BBD to SAR at the real exchange rate

1 bbd
1.88 sar

Bds$1.000 BBD = SR1.877 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:00
BBD to SAR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BBD to SARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.87741.8774
Low1.87531.8750
Average1.87591.8756
Change0.09%0.09%
1 BBD to SAR stats

The performance of BBD to SAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.8774 and a 30 day low of 1.8753. This means the 30 day average was 1.8759. The change for BBD to SAR was 0.09.

The performance of BBD to SAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.8774 and a 90 day low of 1.8750. This means the 90 day average was 1.8756. The change for BBD to SAR was 0.09.

Top currencies

 USDSGDEURZARGBPCADNGNINR
1 USD11.3230.91618.3160.7841.3731,586.0983.95
1 SGD0.75610.69213.8410.5921.0371,198.5463.438
1 EUR1.0921.445120.0060.8561.51,732.4191.695
1 ZAR0.0550.0720.0510.0430.07586.5954.583

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Barbadian Dollar / Saudi Riyal
1 BBD1.87705 SAR
5 BBD9.38525 SAR
10 BBD18.77050 SAR
20 BBD37.54100 SAR
50 BBD93.85250 SAR
100 BBD187.70500 SAR
250 BBD469.26250 SAR
500 BBD938.52500 SAR
1000 BBD1,877.05000 SAR
2000 BBD3,754.10000 SAR
5000 BBD9,385.25000 SAR
10000 BBD18,770.50000 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Barbadian Dollar
1 SAR0.53275 BBD
5 SAR2.66376 BBD
10 SAR5.32751 BBD
20 SAR10.65502 BBD
50 SAR26.63755 BBD
100 SAR53.27510 BBD
250 SAR133.18775 BBD
500 SAR266.37550 BBD
1000 SAR532.75100 BBD
2000 SAR1,065.50200 BBD
5000 SAR2,663.75500 BBD
10000 SAR5,327.51000 BBD