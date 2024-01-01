Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks to Russian rubles today

Convert BAM to RUB at the real exchange rate

1,000 bam
51,297.30 rub

1.000 BAM = 51.30 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:54
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08590.1891.4751.6640.96618.267
1 GBP1.1711.27105.5631.7271.9471.13121.381
1 USD0.9220.787183.1241.361.5330.8916.836
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.203

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks to Russian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BAM in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RUB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BAM to RUB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark

BAM to USD

BAM to AUD

BAM to GBP

BAM to NZD

BAM to ZAR

BAM to CAD

BAM to INR

BAM to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Russian Ruble
1 BAM51.29730 RUB
5 BAM256.48650 RUB
10 BAM512.97300 RUB
20 BAM1,025.94600 RUB
50 BAM2,564.86500 RUB
100 BAM5,129.73000 RUB
250 BAM12,824.32500 RUB
500 BAM25,648.65000 RUB
1000 BAM51,297.30000 RUB
2000 BAM102,594.60000 RUB
5000 BAM256,486.50000 RUB
10000 BAM512,973.00000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 RUB0.01949 BAM
5 RUB0.09747 BAM
10 RUB0.19494 BAM
20 RUB0.38988 BAM
50 RUB0.97471 BAM
100 RUB1.94942 BAM
250 RUB4.87355 BAM
500 RUB9.74710 BAM
1000 RUB19.49420 BAM
2000 RUB38.98840 BAM
5000 RUB97.47100 BAM
10000 RUB194.94200 BAM