Aruban florins to Belarusian rubles today

Convert AWG to BYN at the real exchange rate

1,000 awg
1,824.25 byn

1.000 AWG = 1.824 BYN

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:17
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Belarusian Ruble
1 AWG1.82425 BYN
5 AWG9.12125 BYN
10 AWG18.24250 BYN
20 AWG36.48500 BYN
50 AWG91.21250 BYN
100 AWG182.42500 BYN
250 AWG456.06250 BYN
500 AWG912.12500 BYN
1000 AWG1,824.25000 BYN
2000 AWG3,648.50000 BYN
5000 AWG9,121.25000 BYN
10000 AWG18,242.50000 BYN
Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Aruban Florin
1 BYN0.54817 AWG
5 BYN2.74086 AWG
10 BYN5.48172 AWG
20 BYN10.96344 AWG
50 BYN27.40860 AWG
100 BYN54.81720 AWG
250 BYN137.04300 AWG
500 BYN274.08600 AWG
1000 BYN548.17200 AWG
2000 BYN1,096.34400 AWG
5000 BYN2,740.86000 AWG
10000 BYN5,481.72000 AWG