5000 Australian dollars to Tongan paʻangas

Convert AUD to TOP at the real exchange rate

5,000 aud
7,744.45 top

1.00000 AUD = 1.54889 TOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:18
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8721.089990.80451.491361.661940.9624518.7334
1 GBP1.1467911.2499104.1351.71031.905921.1037321.4835
1 USD0.91750.800064183.31451.368351.524860.8830517.1882
1 INR0.01101270.009602940.012002710.01642390.01830240.0105990.206305

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Australian dollars to Tongan paʻangas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AUD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AUD to TOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Australian dollars

AUD to USD

AUD to GBP

AUD to INR

AUD to EUR

AUD to NZD

AUD to JPY

AUD to CAD

AUD to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Tongan Paʻanga
1 AUD1.54889 TOP
5 AUD7.74445 TOP
10 AUD15.48890 TOP
20 AUD30.97780 TOP
50 AUD77.44450 TOP
100 AUD154.88900 TOP
250 AUD387.22250 TOP
500 AUD774.44500 TOP
1000 AUD1548.89000 TOP
2000 AUD3097.78000 TOP
5000 AUD7744.45000 TOP
10000 AUD15488.90000 TOP
Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Australian Dollar
1 TOP0.64562 AUD
5 TOP3.22812 AUD
10 TOP6.45624 AUD
20 TOP12.91248 AUD
50 TOP32.28120 AUD
100 TOP64.56240 AUD
250 TOP161.40600 AUD
500 TOP322.81200 AUD
1000 TOP645.62400 AUD
2000 TOP1291.24800 AUD
5000 TOP3228.12000 AUD
10000 TOP6456.24000 AUD