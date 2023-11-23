20 Australian dollars to Euros

Convert AUD to EUR at the real exchange rate

20 aud
12.02 eur

1.00000 AUD = 0.60124 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:27
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPINREURNZDJPYCADSGD
1 USD10.80035283.31450.918251.65906149.311.36891.34155
1 GBP1.249451104.0971.147322.07292186.5551.710371.6762
1 INR0.01200270.009606410.01102180.01991331.792130.01643050.0161022
1 EUR1.0890.871690.729511.80672162.5951.490731.46095

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Australian dollars to Euros

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AUD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AUD to EUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Australian dollars

AUD to USD

AUD to GBP

AUD to INR

AUD to EUR

AUD to NZD

AUD to JPY

AUD to CAD

AUD to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Euro
1 AUD0.60124 EUR
5 AUD3.00620 EUR
10 AUD6.01240 EUR
20 AUD12.02480 EUR
50 AUD30.06200 EUR
100 AUD60.12400 EUR
250 AUD150.31000 EUR
500 AUD300.62000 EUR
1000 AUD601.24000 EUR
2000 AUD1202.48000 EUR
5000 AUD3006.20000 EUR
10000 AUD6012.40000 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Australian Dollar
1 EUR1.66323 AUD
5 EUR8.31615 AUD
10 EUR16.63230 AUD
20 EUR33.26460 AUD
50 EUR83.16150 AUD
100 EUR166.32300 AUD
250 EUR415.80750 AUD
500 EUR831.61500 AUD
1000 EUR1663.23000 AUD
2000 EUR3326.46000 AUD
5000 EUR8316.15000 AUD
10000 EUR16632.30000 AUD