Argentine pesos to Fijian dollars today

Convert ARS to FJD at the real exchange rate

1,000 ars
2.66 fjd

1.000 ARS = 0.002662 FJD

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDAUDCADEURNADSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.5321.3590.92118.9561.34418.9560.787
1 AUD0.65310.8870.60112.370.87712.370.514
1 CAD0.7361.12710.67713.9440.98813.9440.579
1 EUR1.0861.6641.476120.5831.45920.5830.855

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Argentine pesos to Fijian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ARS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and FJD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ARS to FJD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Argentine peso

ARS to USD

ARS to AUD

ARS to CAD

ARS to EUR

ARS to NAD

ARS to SGD

ARS to ZAR

ARS to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Fijian Dollar
1 ARS0.00266 FJD
5 ARS0.01331 FJD
10 ARS0.02662 FJD
20 ARS0.05325 FJD
50 ARS0.13311 FJD
100 ARS0.26623 FJD
250 ARS0.66557 FJD
500 ARS1.33114 FJD
1000 ARS2.66227 FJD
2000 ARS5.32454 FJD
5000 ARS13.31135 FJD
10000 ARS26.62270 FJD
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Argentine Peso
1 FJD375.61900 ARS
5 FJD1,878.09500 ARS
10 FJD3,756.19000 ARS
20 FJD7,512.38000 ARS
50 FJD18,780.95000 ARS
100 FJD37,561.90000 ARS
250 FJD93,904.75000 ARS
500 FJD187,809.50000 ARS
1000 FJD375,619.00000 ARS
2000 FJD751,238.00000 ARS
5000 FJD1,878,095.00000 ARS
10000 FJD3,756,190.00000 ARS