1 thousand Argentine pesos to Barbadian dollars

Convert ARS to BBD at the real exchange rate

1,000 ars
5.60 bbd

1.00000 ARS = 0.00560 BBD

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:49
How to convert Argentine pesos to Barbadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ARS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BBD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ARS to BBD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Barbadian Dollar
1 ARS0.00560 BBD
5 ARS0.02800 BBD
10 ARS0.05600 BBD
20 ARS0.11199 BBD
50 ARS0.27998 BBD
100 ARS0.55997 BBD
250 ARS1.39992 BBD
500 ARS2.79984 BBD
1000 ARS5.59967 BBD
2000 ARS11.19934 BBD
5000 ARS27.99835 BBD
10000 ARS55.99670 BBD
Conversion rates Barbadian Dollar / Argentine Peso
1 BBD178.58200 ARS
5 BBD892.91000 ARS
10 BBD1785.82000 ARS
20 BBD3571.64000 ARS
50 BBD8929.10000 ARS
100 BBD17858.20000 ARS
250 BBD44645.50000 ARS
500 BBD89291.00000 ARS
1000 BBD178582.00000 ARS
2000 BBD357164.00000 ARS
5000 BBD892910.00000 ARS
10000 BBD1785820.00000 ARS