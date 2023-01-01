5000 Angolan kwanzas to Tanzanian shillings

Convert AOA to TZS at the real exchange rate

5000 aoa
14841.40 tzs

1.00000 AOA = 2.96828 TZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:47
 USDEURCADAUDSGDZARINRGBP
1 USD10.916651.353951.512631.337618.822883.32250.790952
1 EUR1.090911.477021.650131.4591920.533890.89650.86285
1 CAD0.738580.67703711.11720.98792413.902161.54030.584181
1 AUD0.66110.6060130.89509610.88428712.443855.08450.522898

How to convert Angolan kwanzas to Tanzanian shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AOA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AOA to TZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Tanzanian Shilling
1 AOA2.96828 TZS
5 AOA14.84140 TZS
10 AOA29.68280 TZS
20 AOA59.36560 TZS
50 AOA148.41400 TZS
100 AOA296.82800 TZS
250 AOA742.07000 TZS
500 AOA1484.14000 TZS
1000 AOA2968.28000 TZS
2000 AOA5936.56000 TZS
5000 AOA14841.40000 TZS
10000 AOA29682.80000 TZS
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Angolan Kwanza
1 TZS0.33690 AOA
5 TZS1.68448 AOA
10 TZS3.36896 AOA
20 TZS6.73792 AOA
50 TZS16.84480 AOA
100 TZS33.68960 AOA
250 TZS84.22400 AOA
500 TZS168.44800 AOA
1000 TZS336.89600 AOA
2000 TZS673.79200 AOA
5000 TZS1684.48000 AOA
10000 TZS3368.96000 AOA