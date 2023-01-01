50 Angolan kwanzas to Romanian leus

Convert AOA to RON at the real exchange rate

50 aoa
0.27 ron

1.00000 AOA = 0.00540 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:33
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDSGDZARINRGBP
1 USD10.916951.354551.513781.338118.833683.330.791296
1 EUR1.090611.477271.650921.4593320.539990.87970.863
1 CAD0.7382530.67692311.117550.98785613.90461.51860.584176
1 AUD0.66060.6057220.89481610.88394912.441555.04780.52273

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Angolan kwanzas to Romanian leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AOA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RON in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AOA to RON rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Angolan kwanzas

AOA to USD

AOA to EUR

AOA to CAD

AOA to AUD

AOA to SGD

AOA to ZAR

AOA to INR

AOA to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Romanian Leu
1 AOA0.00540 RON
5 AOA0.02700 RON
10 AOA0.05399 RON
20 AOA0.10798 RON
50 AOA0.26996 RON
100 AOA0.53992 RON
250 AOA1.34979 RON
500 AOA2.69958 RON
1000 AOA5.39915 RON
2000 AOA10.79830 RON
5000 AOA26.99575 RON
10000 AOA53.99150 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Angolan Kwanza
1 RON185.21400 AOA
5 RON926.07000 AOA
10 RON1852.14000 AOA
20 RON3704.28000 AOA
50 RON9260.70000 AOA
100 RON18521.40000 AOA
250 RON46303.50000 AOA
500 RON92607.00000 AOA
1000 RON185214.00000 AOA
2000 RON370428.00000 AOA
5000 RON926070.00000 AOA
10000 RON1852140.00000 AOA