10 thousand Netherlands Antillean guilders to Isle of Man pounds

Convert ANG to IMP at the real exchange rate

10,000 ang
4,387.59 imp

1.00000 ANG = 0.43876 IMP

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:17
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86261.090890.85271.477321.649980.953618.9507
1 GBP1.1592911.26465105.3331.712781.912951.105521.971
1 USD0.916750.790733183.291.354351.512630.874217.3732
1 INR0.01100680.009493730.012006210.01626070.0181610.01049590.208587

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Netherlands Antillean guilders to Isle of Man pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ANG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IMP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ANG to IMP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Netherlands Antillean guilders

ANG to USD

ANG to EUR

ANG to GBP

ANG to NZD

ANG to SGD

ANG to ZAR

ANG to CAD

ANG to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Netherlands Antillean Guilder / Isle of Man pound
1 ANG0.43876 IMP
5 ANG2.19380 IMP
10 ANG4.38759 IMP
20 ANG8.77518 IMP
50 ANG21.93795 IMP
100 ANG43.87590 IMP
250 ANG109.68975 IMP
500 ANG219.37950 IMP
1000 ANG438.75900 IMP
2000 ANG877.51800 IMP
5000 ANG2193.79500 IMP
10000 ANG4387.59000 IMP
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Netherlands Antillean Guilder
1 IMP2.27916 ANG
5 IMP11.39580 ANG
10 IMP22.79160 ANG
20 IMP45.58320 ANG
50 IMP113.95800 ANG
100 IMP227.91600 ANG
250 IMP569.79000 ANG
500 IMP1139.58000 ANG
1000 IMP2279.16000 ANG
2000 IMP4558.32000 ANG
5000 IMP11395.80000 ANG
10000 IMP22791.60000 ANG