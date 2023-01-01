2000 Armenian drams to Vanuatu vatus

Convert AMD to VUV at the real exchange rate

2000 amd
598 vuv

1.00000 AMD = 0.29912 VUV

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:19
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86231.090890.88651.476831.646990.9535518.9488
1 GBP1.1596911.26505105.4051.712751.910091.1058221.9758
1 USD0.916750.790483183.3211.35391.509890.8741517.3715
1 INR0.01100270.00948720.012001810.01624920.01812140.01049140.208489

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Armenian drams to Vanuatu vatus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VUV in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to VUV rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Armenian drams

AMD to USD

AMD to EUR

AMD to GBP

AMD to INR

AMD to JPY

AMD to RUB

AMD to AUD

AMD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Vanuatu Vatu
1 AMD0.29912 VUV
5 AMD1.49560 VUV
10 AMD2.99119 VUV
20 AMD5.98238 VUV
50 AMD14.95595 VUV
100 AMD29.91190 VUV
250 AMD74.77975 VUV
500 AMD149.55950 VUV
1000 AMD299.11900 VUV
2000 AMD598.23800 VUV
5000 AMD1495.59500 VUV
10000 AMD2991.19000 VUV
Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Armenian Dram
1 VUV3.34315 AMD
5 VUV16.71575 AMD
10 VUV33.43150 AMD
20 VUV66.86300 AMD
50 VUV167.15750 AMD
100 VUV334.31500 AMD
250 VUV835.78750 AMD
500 VUV1671.57500 AMD
1000 VUV3343.15000 AMD
2000 VUV6686.30000 AMD
5000 VUV16715.75000 AMD
10000 VUV33431.50000 AMD