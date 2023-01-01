5 Armenian drams to Jamaican dollars

Convert AMD to JMD at the real exchange rate

5 amd
1.92 jmd

1.00000 AMD = 0.38382 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:36
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86241.090290.82241.476571.648570.9529518.9421
1 GBP1.1595511.26405105.3051.712031.911461.10521.9627
1 USD0.917250.791108183.3081.35441.512170.8741517.3749
1 INR0.01101050.009496180.012003610.01625770.01815160.0104930.208562

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Armenian drams to Jamaican dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to JMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Armenian drams

AMD to USD

AMD to EUR

AMD to GBP

AMD to INR

AMD to JPY

AMD to RUB

AMD to AUD

AMD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Jamaican Dollar
1 AMD0.38382 JMD
5 AMD1.91909 JMD
10 AMD3.83819 JMD
20 AMD7.67638 JMD
50 AMD19.19095 JMD
100 AMD38.38190 JMD
250 AMD95.95475 JMD
500 AMD191.90950 JMD
1000 AMD383.81900 JMD
2000 AMD767.63800 JMD
5000 AMD1919.09500 JMD
10000 AMD3838.19000 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Armenian Dram
1 JMD2.60540 AMD
5 JMD13.02700 AMD
10 JMD26.05400 AMD
20 JMD52.10800 AMD
50 JMD130.27000 AMD
100 JMD260.54000 AMD
250 JMD651.35000 AMD
500 JMD1302.70000 AMD
1000 JMD2605.40000 AMD
2000 JMD5210.80000 AMD
5000 JMD13027.00000 AMD
10000 JMD26054.00000 AMD