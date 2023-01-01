1 Armenian dram to Guyanaese dollars

Convert AMD to GYD

1 amd
0.52 gyd

1.00000 AMD = 0.51959 GYD

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:19
 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86241.089990.78651.476651.648240.952818.9391
1 GBP1.1595511.2638105.2721.712261.911231.1048221.9609
1 USD0.91750.791264183.2981.354851.512290.874217.3769
1 INR0.01101490.00949920.012005110.01626510.01815510.01049480.208611

Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Guyanaese Dollar
1 AMD0.51959 GYD
5 AMD2.59796 GYD
10 AMD5.19592 GYD
20 AMD10.39184 GYD
50 AMD25.97960 GYD
100 AMD51.95920 GYD
250 AMD129.89800 GYD
500 AMD259.79600 GYD
1000 AMD519.59200 GYD
2000 AMD1039.18400 GYD
5000 AMD2597.96000 GYD
10000 AMD5195.92000 GYD
Conversion rates Guyanaese Dollar / Armenian Dram
1 GYD1.92459 AMD
5 GYD9.62295 AMD
10 GYD19.24590 AMD
20 GYD38.49180 AMD
50 GYD96.22950 AMD
100 GYD192.45900 AMD
250 GYD481.14750 AMD
500 GYD962.29500 AMD
1000 GYD1924.59000 AMD
2000 GYD3849.18000 AMD
5000 GYD9622.95000 AMD
10000 GYD19245.90000 AMD