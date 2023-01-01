100 Albanian leks to Ukrainian hryvnias

Convert ALL to UAH at the real exchange rate

100 all
38.98 uah

1.00000 ALL = 0.38981 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:55
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86251.08990.76981.476791.64850.952918.9318
1 GBP1.1594211.2627105.2481.712351.911441.1048121.9515
1 USD0.918250.791954183.35151.35611.513780.87517.3846
1 INR0.01101690.009501370.011997410.01626970.01816130.01049770.20857

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Albanian leks to Ukrainian hryvnias

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ALL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UAH in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ALL to UAH rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Albanian leks

ALL to USD

ALL to EUR

ALL to GBP

ALL to CAD

ALL to PHP

ALL to MKD

ALL to AUD

ALL to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 ALL0.38981 UAH
5 ALL1.94903 UAH
10 ALL3.89806 UAH
20 ALL7.79612 UAH
50 ALL19.49030 UAH
100 ALL38.98060 UAH
250 ALL97.45150 UAH
500 ALL194.90300 UAH
1000 ALL389.80600 UAH
2000 ALL779.61200 UAH
5000 ALL1949.03000 UAH
10000 ALL3898.06000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Albanian Lek
1 UAH2.56538 ALL
5 UAH12.82690 ALL
10 UAH25.65380 ALL
20 UAH51.30760 ALL
50 UAH128.26900 ALL
100 UAH256.53800 ALL
250 UAH641.34500 ALL
500 UAH1282.69000 ALL
1000 UAH2565.38000 ALL
2000 UAH5130.76000 ALL
5000 UAH12826.90000 ALL
10000 UAH25653.80000 ALL