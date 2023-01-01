1 Albanian lek to Tanzanian shillings

Convert ALL to TZS at the real exchange rate

1 all
26.88 tzs

1.00000 ALL = 26.87830 TZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:54
Top currencies

 USDEURGBPCADPHPMKDAUDINR
1 USD10.918250.7920161.356155.466856.4651.5138983.3525
1 EUR1.08910.86241.4767960.403361.49041.6486390.7709
1 GBP1.26261.1595511.7122170.032471.29271.91144105.241
1 CAD0.7374090.6771430.58404140.901741.63781.1163661.4649

Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Tanzanian Shilling
1 ALL26.87830 TZS
5 ALL134.39150 TZS
10 ALL268.78300 TZS
20 ALL537.56600 TZS
50 ALL1343.91500 TZS
100 ALL2687.83000 TZS
250 ALL6719.57500 TZS
500 ALL13439.15000 TZS
1000 ALL26878.30000 TZS
2000 ALL53756.60000 TZS
5000 ALL134391.50000 TZS
10000 ALL268783.00000 TZS
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Albanian Lek
1 TZS0.03720 ALL
5 TZS0.18602 ALL
10 TZS0.37205 ALL
20 TZS0.74409 ALL
50 TZS1.86024 ALL
100 TZS3.72047 ALL
250 TZS9.30118 ALL
500 TZS18.60235 ALL
1000 TZS37.20470 ALL
2000 TZS74.40940 ALL
5000 TZS186.02350 ALL
10000 TZS372.04700 ALL