1 thousand Albanian leks to Omani rials

Convert ALL to OMR at the real exchange rate

1,000 all
4.129 omr

1.00000 ALL = 0.00413 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:33
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86211.088790.74641.476661.648170.9527518.9241
1 GBP1.1599611.2628105.2581.71281.911741.1051521.9504
1 USD0.918550.791891183.3531.356351.513890.875217.3823
1 INR0.01101970.009500450.011997210.01627240.01816240.01049990.208538

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Albanian leks to Omani rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ALL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and OMR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ALL to OMR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Albanian leks

ALL to USD

ALL to EUR

ALL to GBP

ALL to CAD

ALL to PHP

ALL to MKD

ALL to AUD

ALL to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Omani Rial
1 ALL0.00413 OMR
5 ALL0.02065 OMR
10 ALL0.04129 OMR
20 ALL0.08259 OMR
50 ALL0.20647 OMR
100 ALL0.41294 OMR
250 ALL1.03234 OMR
500 ALL2.06468 OMR
1000 ALL4.12935 OMR
2000 ALL8.25870 OMR
5000 ALL20.64675 OMR
10000 ALL41.29350 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Albanian Lek
1 OMR242.16900 ALL
5 OMR1210.84500 ALL
10 OMR2421.69000 ALL
20 OMR4843.38000 ALL
50 OMR12108.45000 ALL
100 OMR24216.90000 ALL
250 OMR60542.25000 ALL
500 OMR121084.50000 ALL
1000 OMR242169.00000 ALL
2000 OMR484338.00000 ALL
5000 OMR1210845.00000 ALL
10000 OMR2421690.00000 ALL