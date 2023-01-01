50 Albanian leks to Japanese yen

Convert ALL to JPY at the real exchange rate

50 all
79 jpy

1.00000 ALL = 1.58913 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:14
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.862351.088690.73921.476691.64790.9527518.9216
1 GBP1.1596211.26235105.2221.712381.910911.1048321.9417
1 USD0.91860.792173183.3541.35651.513780.875217.3816
1 INR0.01102060.009503720.01199710.0162740.01816080.01049980.208527

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Albanian leks to Japanese yen

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ALL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JPY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ALL to JPY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Albanian leks

ALL to USD

ALL to EUR

ALL to GBP

ALL to CAD

ALL to PHP

ALL to MKD

ALL to AUD

ALL to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Japanese Yen
1 ALL1.58913 JPY
5 ALL7.94565 JPY
10 ALL15.89130 JPY
20 ALL31.78260 JPY
50 ALL79.45650 JPY
100 ALL158.91300 JPY
250 ALL397.28250 JPY
500 ALL794.56500 JPY
1000 ALL1589.13000 JPY
2000 ALL3178.26000 JPY
5000 ALL7945.65000 JPY
10000 ALL15891.30000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Albanian Lek
100 JPY62.92740 ALL
1000 JPY629.27400 ALL
1500 JPY943.91100 ALL
2000 JPY1258.54800 ALL
3000 JPY1887.82200 ALL
5000 JPY3146.37000 ALL
5400 JPY3398.07960 ALL
10000 JPY6292.74000 ALL
15000 JPY9439.11000 ALL
20000 JPY12585.48000 ALL
25000 JPY15731.85000 ALL
30000 JPY18878.22000 ALL