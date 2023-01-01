1 United Arab Emirates dirham to Georgian laris

Convert AED to GEL at the real exchange rate

1 aed
0.74 gel

1.00000 AED = 0.73600 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:02
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINRPKREURGBPPHPCADMXN
1 USD183.3832850.918150.79204855.48911.357217.4005
1 INR0.011992913.417960.01101120.009498910.6654730.01627670.208682
1 PKR0.003508770.29257210.003221570.002779120.1946990.004762110.0610544
1 EUR1.0891590.8166310.40810.862760.4361.4781918.9518

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Georgian laris

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GEL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to GEL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for United Arab Emirates dirham

AED to USD

AED to INR

AED to PKR

AED to EUR

AED to GBP

AED to PHP

AED to CAD

AED to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Georgian Lari
1 AED0.73600 GEL
5 AED3.68002 GEL
10 AED7.36003 GEL
20 AED14.72006 GEL
50 AED36.80015 GEL
100 AED73.60030 GEL
250 AED184.00075 GEL
500 AED368.00150 GEL
1000 AED736.00300 GEL
2000 AED1472.00600 GEL
5000 AED3680.01500 GEL
10000 AED7360.03000 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 GEL1.35869 AED
5 GEL6.79345 AED
10 GEL13.58690 AED
20 GEL27.17380 AED
50 GEL67.93450 AED
100 GEL135.86900 AED
250 GEL339.67250 AED
500 GEL679.34500 AED
1000 GEL1358.69000 AED
2000 GEL2717.38000 AED
5000 GEL6793.45000 AED
10000 GEL13586.90000 AED