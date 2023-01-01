10 United Arab Emirates dirhams to Chinese yuan rmb

Convert AED to CNY at the real exchange rate

10 aed
19.43 cny

1.00000 AED = 1.94316 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:44
How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Chinese yuan rmb

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 AED1.94316 CNY
5 AED9.71580 CNY
10 AED19.43160 CNY
20 AED38.86320 CNY
50 AED97.15800 CNY
100 AED194.31600 CNY
250 AED485.79000 CNY
500 AED971.58000 CNY
1000 AED1943.16000 CNY
2000 AED3886.32000 CNY
5000 AED9715.80000 CNY
10000 AED19431.60000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 CNY0.51463 AED
5 CNY2.57313 AED
10 CNY5.14626 AED
20 CNY10.29252 AED
50 CNY25.73130 AED
100 CNY51.46260 AED
250 CNY128.65650 AED
500 CNY257.31300 AED
1000 CNY514.62600 AED
2000 CNY1029.25200 AED
5000 CNY2573.13000 AED
10000 CNY5146.26000 AED