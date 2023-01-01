10 United Arab Emirates dirhams to Albanian leks

Convert AED to ALL at the real exchange rate

10 aed
253.54 all

1.00000 AED = 25.35380 ALL

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:11
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.862951.090290.90411.480761.649570.9517518.9454
1 GBP1.1588211.2634105.3461.716011.911641.102921.9552
1 USD0.917250.791515183.3831.358251.513090.8730517.3779
1 INR0.01100060.009492520.011992910.01628930.01814620.01047040.208411

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Albanian leks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ALL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to ALL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for United Arab Emirates dirhams

AED to USD

AED to INR

AED to PKR

AED to EUR

AED to GBP

AED to PHP

AED to CAD

AED to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Albanian Lek
1 AED25.35380 ALL
5 AED126.76900 ALL
10 AED253.53800 ALL
20 AED507.07600 ALL
50 AED1267.69000 ALL
100 AED2535.38000 ALL
250 AED6338.45000 ALL
500 AED12676.90000 ALL
1000 AED25353.80000 ALL
2000 AED50707.60000 ALL
5000 AED126769.00000 ALL
10000 AED253538.00000 ALL
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 ALL0.03944 AED
5 ALL0.19721 AED
10 ALL0.39442 AED
20 ALL0.78884 AED
50 ALL1.97209 AED
100 ALL3.94418 AED
250 ALL9.86045 AED
500 ALL19.72090 AED
1000 ALL39.44180 AED
2000 ALL78.88360 AED
5000 ALL197.20900 AED
10000 ALL394.41800 AED