Liste des actions

Trouvez des actions et des fonds cotés sur certains des plus grands marchés boursiers internationaux, tels que le Nasdaq, la Bourse de New York (NYSE), la Bourse de Londres (LSE) et plus encore.

    • l
    LIDR

    AEye Inc - Class A

    LIDRW

    AEye Inc - Warrants (16/08/2026)

    LNT

    Alliant Energy Corp

    LTA.PAR

    ALTAMIR

    LIFE

    Atyr Pharma Inc

    LND

    Brasilagro Companhia Brasileira De Propriedade Agricola

    LEU

    Centrus Energy Corp - Class A

    LNG

    Cheniere Energy Inc

    LODE

    Comstock Inc

    LAW

    CS Disco Inc

    LHA.FRK

    Deutsche Lufthansa AG

    LHA.DEX

    Deutsche Lufthansa AG

    LPG

    Dorian LPG Ltd

    LOCO

    El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc

    LEBL.PAR

    FONCIERE 7 INVEST

    LAND

    Gladstone Land Corp

    LANDM

    Gladstone Land Corp

    LANDO

    Gladstone Land Corp

    LANDP

    Gladstone Land Corp

    LOPE

    Grand Canyon Education Inc

    LUCY

    Innovative Eyewear Inc

    LUCYW

    Innovative Eyewear Inc - Warrants(31/12/2023)

    LINK

    Interlink Electronics

    LUNR

    Intuitive Machines Inc - Class A

    LUNRW

    Intuitive Machines Inc - Warrants (13/02/2028)

    LI.PAR

    KLEPIERRE

    LCAA

    L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp - Class A

    LCAAU

    L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp - Units (1 Ord Share Class A & 1/3 War)

    LCAAW

    L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp - Warrants (08/03/2026)

    LHX

    L3Harris Technologies Inc

    LRHC

    La Rosa Holdings Corp

    LZB

    La-Z-Boy Inc

    LH

    Laboratory Corp Of America Holdings

    LH-W

    Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings WhenIssued

    LACR.PAR

    LACROIX GROUP

    LADR

    Ladder Capital Corp - Class A

    LSF

    Laird Superfood Inc

    LSBK

    Lake Shore Bancorp

    LBAI

    Lakeland Bancorp Inc

    LKFN

    Lakeland Financial Corp

    LAKE

    Lakeland Industries Inc

    LBBB

    Lakeshore Acquisition II Corp

    LBBBR

    Lakeshore Acquisition II Corp

    LBBBU

    Lakeshore Acquisition II Corp - Units (1 Ord 1/2 War & 1 Right)

    LBBBW

    Lakeshore Acquisition II Corp - Warrants (18/11/2026)

    LRCX

    Lam Research Corp

    LAMR

    Lamar Advertising Co - Class A

    LW

    Lamb Weston Holdings Inc

    LGVC

    LAMF Global Ventures Corp I - Class A

    LGVCU

    LAMF Global Ventures Corp I - Units (1 Ord Class A & 1/2 War)

    LGVCW

    LAMF Global Ventures Corp I - Warrants (05/11/2026)

    LANC

    Lancaster Colony Corp

