About PACCAR Inc

PACCAR Inc is an American Fortune 500 company and counts among the largest manufacturers of medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the world. PACCAR is engaged in the design, manufacture and customer support of light-, medium- and heavy-duty trucks under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, Leyland Trucks, and DAF nameplates. PACCAR also designs and manufactures powertrains, provides financial services and information technology, and distributes truck parts related to its principal business.