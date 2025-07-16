Aktienliste
Suche nach Aktien, Anteilen und Fonds, die an einigen der größten internationalen Börsen notiert sind, wie etwa Nasdaq, New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) oder London Stock Exchange (LSE) und mehr.
f
1-800 Flowers.com Inc - Class A
4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc
4IMPRINT GROUP PLC
5E Advanced Materials Inc
Amicus Therapeutics Inc
Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust
Arcimoto Inc
Bank of Montreal
Bank of Montreal
Bank of Montreal
BitFuFu Inc - Class A
BitFuFu Inc - Warrants (01/03/2029)
Cedar Fair L.P.
Comfort Systems USA Inc
Crescent Capital BDC Inc
Diamondback Energy Inc
EIFFAGE
Empire State Realty OP LP
ETRACS 2x Leveraged IFED Invest with the Fed TR Index ETN
F.N.B. Corp
F&C INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
F&G Annuities & Life Inc
F&G Annuities & Life Inc
F&G Annuities & Life Inc WhenIssued
F5 Inc
Fabasoft AG
Fabasoft AG
Fabrinet
Factset Research Systems Inc
FAGRON
Fair Isaac Corp
FAIR OAKS INCOME LIMITED
FALCON OIL & GAS LTD.
Falcon`s Beyond Global Inc - Class A
Falcon`s Beyond Global Inc - Warrants (16/03/2026)
Fanhua Inc
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc - Class A
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc - Warrants (21/07/2026)
Farmer Bros. Company
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc
Farmers National Banc Corp
Farmland Partners Inc
Farmmi Inc
Faro Technologies Inc
FARON PHARMACEUTICALS OY
Fastenal Company
Fastly Inc - Class A
FASTNED
FAT Brands Inc
FAT Brands Inc - Class A
FAT Brands Inc - Class B
FAT Brands Inc - Warrants (16/07/2025)
