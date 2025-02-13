List of stocks

Find stocks, shares and funds listed on some of the biggest international stock markets, such as Nasdaq, New York stock exchange (NYSE) or London stock exchange (LSE) and more.

    GOLF

    Acushnet Holdings Corp

    GMFI

    Aetherium Acquisition Corp - Class A

    GMFIU

    Aetherium Acquisition Corp - Units (1 Ord Share Class A & 1 War)

    GMFIW

    Aetherium Acquisition Corp - Warrants (21/12/2026)

    GRYP

    Akerna Corp

    GOOGL

    Alphabet Inc - Class A

    GOOG

    Alphabet Inc - Class C

    GDXD

    Bank of Montreal

    GDXU

    Bank of Montreal

    GOLD

    Barrick Gold Corp

    GBF.FRK

    Bilfinger SE

    GBF.DEX

    Bilfinger SE

    GOOS

    Canada Goose Holdings Inc (Subord Vot Shs)

    GOEV

    Canoo Inc - Class A

    GOEVW

    Canoo Inc - Warrants (05/09/2025)

    GCAT.LON

    CARACAL GOLD PLC

    GLBL

    Cartesian Growth Corp - Class A

    GLBLW

    Cartesian Growth Corp - Warrants (26/02/2028)

    GIB

    CGI Inc - Class A

    GTLS

    Chart Industries Inc

    GTLS-P-B

    Chart Industries Inc

    GSMGW

    Cheer Holding Inc - Warrants (13/02/2025)

    GLW

    Corning Inc

    GDTC

    CytoMed Therapeutics Ltd

    GIL.FRK

    DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

    GIL.DEX

    DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

    GAME

    Engine Gaming and Media Inc

    GENQU

    ESGL Holdings Ltd - Units (1 Ord Share Class A & 1 War)

    GMBLP

    Esports Entertainment Group Inc

    GMBLZ

    Esports Entertainment Group Inc - Warrants (02/03/2027)

    GMBLW

    Esports Entertainment Group Inc - Warrants (16/04/2025)

    GWH

    ESS Tech Inc

    GWH-WS

    ESS Tech Inc Warrant

    GSM

    Ferroglobe Plc

    GUTS

    Fractyl Health Inc

    GIII

    G-III Apparel Group Ltd

    GTHX

    G1 Therapeutics Inc

    GDV-P-H

    Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

    GDV-P-K

    Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

    GAB-P-G

    Gabelli Equity Trust Inc

    GAB-P-H

    Gabelli Equity Trust Inc

    GAB-P-K

    Gabelli Equity Trust Inc

    GLU-P-A

    Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust.

    GLU-P-B

    Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust.

    GMP.LON

    GABELLI MERGER PLUS+ TRUST PLC

    GGT-P-E

    Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc

    GGT-P-G

    Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc

    GUT-P-C

    Gabelli Utility Trust

    GAIA

    Gaia Inc - Class A

    GANX

    Gain Therapeutics Inc

    GAL.LON

    GALANTAS GOLD CORPORATION

    GLPG.AMS

    GALAPAGOS

