Send money to PrivatBank card

What is PrivatBank card money transfer?
A PrivatBank card money transfer can be a convenient and secure way to send money to be deposited to a UAH bank account in Ukraine.
With Wise you can send a PrivatBank card money transfer to individuals (not businesses), up to an accumulated value of 399,999 UAH a month, or a total of 20 transfers a month. Transfers can not be made to junior card holders, or to accounts registered in areas that are subject to global sanctions.
