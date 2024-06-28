TELEPERFORMANCE stock information

TELEPERFORMANCE is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under TEP.PAR.

What is the current performance of TEP.PAR stock? As of 28-06-2024, the stock price stands at 98.34 EUR. The market has seen -3.06 EUR change in the price of a TEP.PAR share, representing -3.0178% change from the previous close of 101.40 EUR.



On 28-06-2024 TEP.PAR stock opened at 101.85 EUR, reached a high of 102.10 EUR, and a low of 97.54 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 98.34 EUR, while the closing price is 98.34 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 224609, indicating the level of market activity.



TELEPERFORMANCE during the last trading day has seen a high of 102.10 EUR and a low of 97.54 EUR.

What is the live share price of TELEPERFORMANCE? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of TELEPERFORMANCE, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of TELEPERFORMANCE is currently worth 98.34 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

