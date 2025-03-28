CORO ENERGY PLC stock information

CORO ENERGY PLC is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under CORO.LON.

What is the current performance of CORO.LON stock? As of 28-03-2025, the stock price stands at 0.028816059999999998 AUD. The market has seen 0 AUD change in the price of a CORO.LON share, representing 0.0000% change from the previous close of 0.028816059999999998 AUD.



On 28-03-2025 CORO.LON stock opened at 0.028816059999999998 AUD, reached a high of 0.029227717999999996 AUD, and a low of 0.027889829499999998 AUD. The adjusted closing price is 0.028816059999999998 AUD, while the closing price is 0.028816059999999998 AUD. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 242619, indicating the level of market activity.



CORO ENERGY PLC during the last trading day has seen a high of 0.029227717999999996 AUD and a low of 0.027889829499999998 AUD.

What is the live share price of CORO ENERGY PLC? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of CORO ENERGY PLC, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of CORO ENERGY PLC is currently worth 0.028816059999999998 AUD.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

