1 Zambian kwacha to Ugandan shillings

Convert ZMW to UGX at the real exchange rate

1 zmw
147 ugx

1.00000 ZMW = 146.73500 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:45
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADSGDAUDINRGBPZAR
1 USD10.912451.335851.32931.4913183.09250.78440618.6304
1 EUR1.0959511.464021.456851.634491.06520.8596820.418
1 CAD0.7485870.68304910.9950971.1163862.2020.58719613.9465
1 SGD0.7522760.6864141.0049311.1218862.50850.5900914.0152

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Zambian kwacha to Ugandan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZMW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UGX in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZMW to UGX rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Zambian kwacha

ZMW to USD

ZMW to EUR

ZMW to CAD

ZMW to SGD

ZMW to AUD

ZMW to INR

ZMW to GBP

ZMW to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates ZMW / Ugandan Shilling
1 ZMW146.73500 UGX
5 ZMW733.67500 UGX
10 ZMW1467.35000 UGX
20 ZMW2934.70000 UGX
50 ZMW7336.75000 UGX
100 ZMW14673.50000 UGX
250 ZMW36683.75000 UGX
500 ZMW73367.50000 UGX
1000 ZMW146735.00000 UGX
2000 ZMW293470.00000 UGX
5000 ZMW733675.00000 UGX
10000 ZMW1467350.00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / ZMW
1 UGX0.00682 ZMW
5 UGX0.03408 ZMW
10 UGX0.06815 ZMW
20 UGX0.13630 ZMW
50 UGX0.34075 ZMW
100 UGX0.68150 ZMW
250 UGX1.70375 ZMW
500 UGX3.40751 ZMW
1000 UGX6.81502 ZMW
2000 UGX13.63004 ZMW
5000 UGX34.07510 ZMW
10000 UGX68.15020 ZMW