250 Zambian kwacha to Ghanaian cedis

Convert ZMW to GHS at the real exchange rate

250 zmw
114.58 ghs

1.00000 ZMW = 0.45833 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:49
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADSGDAUDINRGBPZAR
1 USD10.91321.33621.329451.4917683.12360.78520718.633
1 EUR1.0950511.463211.455811.6335591.02450.85985520.4041
1 CAD0.7483910.68343110.9949481.1164262.2090.58764213.9448
1 SGD0.7521910.6869011.0050811.1220962.52480.59062514.0156

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Zambian kwacha to Ghanaian cedis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZMW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GHS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZMW to GHS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Zambian kwacha

ZMW to USD

ZMW to EUR

ZMW to CAD

ZMW to SGD

ZMW to AUD

ZMW to INR

ZMW to GBP

ZMW to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates ZMW / Ghanaian Cedi
1 ZMW0.45833 GHS
5 ZMW2.29167 GHS
10 ZMW4.58333 GHS
20 ZMW9.16666 GHS
50 ZMW22.91665 GHS
100 ZMW45.83330 GHS
250 ZMW114.58325 GHS
500 ZMW229.16650 GHS
1000 ZMW458.33300 GHS
2000 ZMW916.66600 GHS
5000 ZMW2291.66500 GHS
10000 ZMW4583.33000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / ZMW
1 GHS2.18182 ZMW
5 GHS10.90910 ZMW
10 GHS21.81820 ZMW
20 GHS43.63640 ZMW
50 GHS109.09100 ZMW
100 GHS218.18200 ZMW
250 GHS545.45500 ZMW
500 GHS1090.91000 ZMW
1000 GHS2181.82000 ZMW
2000 GHS4363.64000 ZMW
5000 GHS10909.10000 ZMW
10000 GHS21818.20000 ZMW