1.00000 ZMW = 1.19020 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:32
Top currencies

 USDEURCADSGDAUDINRGBPZAR
1 USD10.913151.336151.329251.4907683.130.78517618.6307
1 EUR1.095111.463221.455661.6325391.03570.8598420.4025
1 CAD0.7484190.68342510.9948361.1157162.21610.58764113.9436
1 SGD0.7523040.6869731.0051911.121562.5390.59069114.0159

Conversion rates ZMW / Egyptian Pound
1 ZMW1.19020 EGP
5 ZMW5.95100 EGP
10 ZMW11.90200 EGP
20 ZMW23.80400 EGP
50 ZMW59.51000 EGP
100 ZMW119.02000 EGP
250 ZMW297.55000 EGP
500 ZMW595.10000 EGP
1000 ZMW1190.20000 EGP
2000 ZMW2380.40000 EGP
5000 ZMW5951.00000 EGP
10000 ZMW11902.00000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / ZMW
1 EGP0.84019 ZMW
5 EGP4.20097 ZMW
10 EGP8.40194 ZMW
20 EGP16.80388 ZMW
50 EGP42.00970 ZMW
100 EGP84.01940 ZMW
250 EGP210.04850 ZMW
500 EGP420.09700 ZMW
1000 EGP840.19400 ZMW
2000 EGP1680.38800 ZMW
5000 EGP4200.97000 ZMW
10000 EGP8401.94000 ZMW