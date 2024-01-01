500 South African rand to Tajikistani somonis

Convert ZAR to TJS at the real exchange rate

500 zar
293.94 tjs

1.00000 ZAR = 0.58788 TJS

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:48
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8594551.094991.00471.463061.631870.9282218.4388
1 GBP1.1635311.27395105.8871.702321.898731.0800121.4541
1 USD0.913350.78496183.11691.336251.490420.8477516.8406
1 INR0.01098840.009444050.012031210.01607680.01793170.01019950.202613

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South African rand to Tajikistani somonis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TJS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZAR to TJS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for South African rand

ZAR to USD

ZAR to GBP

ZAR to EUR

ZAR to XOF

ZAR to AUD

ZAR to ZMW

ZAR to MVR

ZAR to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South African Rand / Tajikistani Somoni
1 ZAR0.58788 TJS
5 ZAR2.93939 TJS
10 ZAR5.87878 TJS
20 ZAR11.75756 TJS
50 ZAR29.39390 TJS
100 ZAR58.78780 TJS
250 ZAR146.96950 TJS
500 ZAR293.93900 TJS
1000 ZAR587.87800 TJS
2000 ZAR1175.75600 TJS
5000 ZAR2939.39000 TJS
10000 ZAR5878.78000 TJS
Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / South African Rand
1 TJS1.70103 ZAR
5 TJS8.50515 ZAR
10 TJS17.01030 ZAR
20 TJS34.02060 ZAR
50 TJS85.05150 ZAR
100 TJS170.10300 ZAR
250 TJS425.25750 ZAR
500 TJS850.51500 ZAR
1000 TJS1701.03000 ZAR
2000 TJS3402.06000 ZAR
5000 TJS8505.15000 ZAR
10000 TJS17010.30000 ZAR