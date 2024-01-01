1 South African rand to Eswatini Emalangeni

Convert ZAR to SZL at the real exchange rate

1 zar
1 szl

1.00000 ZAR = 1.00000 SZL

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:45
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.859461.094990.99481.463171.631870.92828518.4419
1 GBP1.1635211.27395105.8751.702441.898731.0800821.4578
1 USD0.91330.78496183.10791.336351.490420.8478516.8435
1 INR0.01098960.009445070.012032610.01607970.01793360.01020180.20267

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South African rand to Eswatini Emalangeni

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SZL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZAR to SZL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for South African rand

ZAR to USD

ZAR to GBP

ZAR to EUR

ZAR to XOF

ZAR to AUD

ZAR to ZMW

ZAR to MVR

ZAR to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South African Rand / Swazi Lilangeni
1 ZAR1.00000 SZL
5 ZAR5.00000 SZL
10 ZAR10.00000 SZL
20 ZAR20.00000 SZL
50 ZAR50.00000 SZL
100 ZAR100.00000 SZL
250 ZAR250.00000 SZL
500 ZAR500.00000 SZL
1000 ZAR1000.00000 SZL
2000 ZAR2000.00000 SZL
5000 ZAR5000.00000 SZL
10000 ZAR10000.00000 SZL
Conversion rates Swazi Lilangeni / South African Rand
1 SZL1.00000 ZAR
5 SZL5.00000 ZAR
10 SZL10.00000 ZAR
20 SZL20.00000 ZAR
50 SZL50.00000 ZAR
100 SZL100.00000 ZAR
250 SZL250.00000 ZAR
500 SZL500.00000 ZAR
1000 SZL1000.00000 ZAR
2000 SZL2000.00000 ZAR
5000 SZL5000.00000 ZAR
10000 SZL10000.00000 ZAR