1 South African rand to Serbian dinars

Convert ZAR to RSD at the real exchange rate

1 zar
5.75 rsd

1.00000 ZAR = 5.75024 RSD

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:30
Top currencies

 USDGBPEURXOFAUDZMWMVRMXN
1 USD10.7849290.91325599.0671.490225.9215.217516.8423
1 GBP1.27411.16351763.2111.8985233.022119.387121.4571
1 EUR1.094950.859471655.9481.631728.381116.662418.4415
1 XOF0.001669260.001310250.0015245110.002487540.04326730.0254020.0281142

Top currency pairings for South African rand

ZAR to USD

ZAR to GBP

ZAR to EUR

ZAR to XOF

ZAR to AUD

ZAR to ZMW

ZAR to MVR

ZAR to MXN

Conversion rates South African Rand / Serbian Dinar
1 ZAR5.75024 RSD
5 ZAR28.75120 RSD
10 ZAR57.50240 RSD
20 ZAR115.00480 RSD
50 ZAR287.51200 RSD
100 ZAR575.02400 RSD
250 ZAR1437.56000 RSD
500 ZAR2875.12000 RSD
1000 ZAR5750.24000 RSD
2000 ZAR11500.48000 RSD
5000 ZAR28751.20000 RSD
10000 ZAR57502.40000 RSD
Conversion rates Serbian Dinar / South African Rand
1 RSD0.17391 ZAR
5 RSD0.86953 ZAR
10 RSD1.73906 ZAR
20 RSD3.47812 ZAR
50 RSD8.69530 ZAR
100 RSD17.39060 ZAR
250 RSD43.47650 ZAR
500 RSD86.95300 ZAR
1000 RSD173.90600 ZAR
2000 RSD347.81200 ZAR
5000 RSD869.53000 ZAR
10000 RSD1739.06000 ZAR