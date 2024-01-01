500 South African rand to Macedonian denars

Convert ZAR to MKD at the real exchange rate

500 zar
1,511.75 mkd

1.00000 ZAR = 3.02351 MKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:57
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURXOFAUDZMWMVRMXN
1 USD10.7844060.91265598.6461.4882125.9215.217516.8336
1 GBP1.2748511.16343763.1841.8972433.044119.421.4603
1 EUR1.095750.8595251655.9661.630728.401816.674618.4454
1 XOF0.001670440.00131030.0015244710.002485950.04329770.02541990.0281195

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South African rand to Macedonian denars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZAR to MKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for South African rand

ZAR to USD

ZAR to GBP

ZAR to EUR

ZAR to XOF

ZAR to AUD

ZAR to ZMW

ZAR to MVR

ZAR to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South African Rand / Macedonian Denar
1 ZAR3.02351 MKD
5 ZAR15.11755 MKD
10 ZAR30.23510 MKD
20 ZAR60.47020 MKD
50 ZAR151.17550 MKD
100 ZAR302.35100 MKD
250 ZAR755.87750 MKD
500 ZAR1511.75500 MKD
1000 ZAR3023.51000 MKD
2000 ZAR6047.02000 MKD
5000 ZAR15117.55000 MKD
10000 ZAR30235.10000 MKD
Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / South African Rand
1 MKD0.33074 ZAR
5 MKD1.65371 ZAR
10 MKD3.30742 ZAR
20 MKD6.61484 ZAR
50 MKD16.53710 ZAR
100 MKD33.07420 ZAR
250 MKD82.68550 ZAR
500 MKD165.37100 ZAR
1000 MKD330.74200 ZAR
2000 MKD661.48400 ZAR
5000 MKD1653.71000 ZAR
10000 MKD3307.42000 ZAR